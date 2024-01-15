I use GNUCash, I like it a lot. Double-entry is awesome but sometimes it's difficult to determine the "right way" to record something. I've recently started investing in some T-Bills and I'm having a hard time trying to figure out how to capture the investment activity of T-Bills in my books. I know there is interest gained but it seems the way the FED does it, is they give you an "interest discount", up-front.

For example, if you choose to invest say $1,000 for a 2-month term and the rate is 5%, they apply the 0.05/12*2=0.0083333 or 0.833% to your money and only take $991.67 from your bank account. After two months pass, they'll deposit the whole $1,000 back into your bank account.

If you choose to have re-invest the money, say two times. Then every 2-months you'll get a little sum of money for the rate during that term -- which is defined at auction.

If the initial rate is 5%, as in the example above, they'll take the $991.67 from your bank account. Your investment is discounted by $8.33. Then in two months they perform the auction and the rate becomes 4.8%, they'll deposit the $8.00 in your bank account. Then two more months pass they do another auction and determine the rate is 5.2%, they'll deposit $8.67 into your bank account. Then two more months pass, now your in the payout phase and they'll deposit the $1,000 back into your bank account.

So, I'm struggling with how to capture this in my double-entry system. Can someone share the proper way to record the investment date, all re-investment date(s), and the payout date for this example?