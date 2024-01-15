The derivatives of volatility, such as VXX, incur significant long-term holding losses, making shorting appear profitable. However, situations similar to the 2018 'Volmageddon' could easily lead to a total account blowout. But considering that there's a cap on volatility, with the VIX index peaking at 100 (since the S&P 500 cannot drop to zero), if I were to use only a very small position, say 5%, even if the VIX rises from the current 13 to 100, I wouldn't face a blowout. Is there any flaw in my thinking?
