Learn more about Stack Overflow the company, and our products

Discuss the workings and policies of this site

Detailed answers to any questions you might have

Start here for a quick overview of the site

Stack Exchange network consists of 183 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow , the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.

The best answers are voted up and rise to the top

Anybody can answer

Anybody can ask a question

Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.

To subscribe to this RSS feed, copy and paste this URL into your RSS reader.

Highest score (default) Date modified (newest first) Date created (oldest first)

The derivatives of volatility, such as VXX, incur significant long-term holding losses, making shorting appear profitable. However, situations similar to the 2018 'Volmageddon' could easily lead to a total account blowout. But considering that there's a cap on volatility, with the VIX index peaking at 100 (since the S&P 500 cannot drop to zero), if I were to use only a very small position, say 5%, even if the VIX rises from the current 13 to 100, I wouldn't face a blowout. Is there any flaw in my thinking?

Connect and share knowledge within a single location that is structured and easy to search.

Your privacy

By clicking “Accept all cookies”, you agree Stack Exchange can store cookies on your device and disclose information in accordance with our Cookie Policy.

Accept all cookies Necessary cookies only