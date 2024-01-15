I invested in Motherson Sumi Systems Limited from 2017 to 2021. There were no new investment made after that. During last few years the company spun off the its wiring business into another entity called Motherson Sumi Wiring India Limited and renamed itself to Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd.

I got shares of Motherson Sumi Wiring India Limited in Mar'22 and it gave bonus shares in Nov'22. For Motherson Sumi Wiring India Limited shares my cost of acquisition was ₹ 0.

I am now looking sell all the shares of Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd and Motherson Sumi Wiring India Limited. How can I calculate taxes that I need to pay if sell now? Is there a utility available on the web somewhere that helps me do it? Also, do I get any indexation benefits as this will be LTCG?