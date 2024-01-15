Some brokers like trade republic are advertising the investor's deposit is protected under Deposit Guarantee Scheme. But in the same time it keeps mentioning that the deposit is actually in a collective escrow account in a partner bank.

Then this claim looks unclear to me: how can the deposit on a collective escrow account be protected by the guarantee scheme?

the amount in this escrow account is well over 100k

to be protected an individual needs to be a direct customer of a licenced bank and have an account under their own name. How the individual investor be the direct customer of the any of the partner banks, if it is a escrow account.

Investment firm is also exclude from the protection scheme.

Can anyone confirm if their claim (protect up to 100.000 EUR per investor, per bank.) is possible according to the German Deposit Guarantee Scheme? It looks very fishy to me so far.