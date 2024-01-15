0

How do I withdraw my cryptocurrency from Pubori.com? I keep getting an error message about money laundering when trying to withdraw my bitcoin.

    Did you deposit this crypto, or did someone else deposit it in your account? Sounds like you might be a victim of a scam and Pubori detected it.
    – JohnFx
    22 hours ago
    Are they asking for money under any pretense to allow withdrawing it? If so - it is most definitely a scam.
    – littleadv
    20 hours ago
    I'm unwilling to link, but a search for the domain reveals a Medium.com article describing a 0.2 BTC giveaway offer from "Elon Musk", as advertised on TikTok, and one comment saying you cannot withdraw the money until you add some bitcoin, no doubt followed by lots of other requests for money, so I'd say scam.
    – Ken Y-N
    10 hours ago

