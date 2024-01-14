So about 2 years ago my aunt got a new car and my sister bought her old one of her for 4k and my sister just gave that car to me.

The problem is my sister used to pay 89$ a month for car insurance and my aunt told her out of no where that it went up to 190$ a month (she stayed on her insurance plan and left it in her name)

When I got the car I asked my aunt if I could put the car in my name and asked what benefits my sister was getting on the insurance and she said all. I asked her if she could edit it and only give the car liability. I don’t want all that extra stuff I have a low paying job for now and it makes it hard financing for what I want to do like funding things to get me out of this job problem.

She told me she don’t know if she can do any of that because she put the car up for collateral. This is something she has never mentioned before and if that’s the case why would she have my sister buy it off of her if there was a possibility she could lose it at any Time.

So what I wanna know is if there is a way to put the car in my name and if she would still be able to update the insurance policy only on that car for only liability. Any insight would help and would be grateful