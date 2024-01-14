I am a passive investor (fairly beginner) holding various ETFs usually by monthly investments in saving plans. Now I would like to know what is the exposure/distribution of the companies within my portfolio. Please excuse, if my terminology is not always correct, as I am not a native speaker.

Imagine I have a portfolio as follows:

ETF worth 5000€ (50 shares @100$) containing 5% Microsoft, 4% Apple, ...

ETF worth 3000€ (60 shares @50$) containing 3% Microsoft, 2% Tesla, ...

ETF worth 2000€ (100 shares @20$) containing 10% Tesla, 3% Apple, ...

1200€ (4 shares @400$) worth of Microsoft Stocks

I would like to know how much of my entire portfolio consists of/represents Microsoft, Apple, Tesla etc. I know how to calculate it manually using Excel etc., getting the weights of each ETF and so on. But the real portfolio is a little more complex and the weights of the ETFs are constantly changing. So are there freely available tools where I could just enter the ETFs and how many shares of each I own and I get the desired distribution of my holdings of all companies automatically?

I also thought about using Google Sheets, but tutorials I found suggest, that I still have to enter the current weights of companies within the ETFs manually. I would like to avoid that. But if you know how to do it in Google Sheets, it definitely would be an option.

Thanks in advance!