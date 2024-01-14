I'm new to the field of forex trading and I'm trying to understand what actually happens under the hood when I place an order.

The point is that I've read everywhere that I don't own the underlying asset (what is the asset in a currency pair?) But only a contract with a counterpart where we agree to lose or win (possibly leveraged) the difference in price. I assume that what I lose my counterpart gains and vice-versa.

What's the role of interbank network then? Why do we need them? Why do we need liquidity providers? Are money (lots bought) really moved/exchanged by some actors?