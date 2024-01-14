According to https://www.census.gov/quickfacts/fact/table/austincitytexas/PST045222 the "Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2022 dollars), 2018-2022" for Austin, TX was $54,673. What does that mean? I assume that's pre-tax income? What about a Google employee that's getting $200k / year in restricted stock units (RSU's) that have yet to fully vest?

And are they getting that info from the IRS? When I did Ctrl + F for "income" in the 2020 Census Informational Bilingual Questionnaire nothing came up so it doesn't seem like that data is coming from the US Census.