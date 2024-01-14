Stack Exchange Network
today
5 times
According to
https://www.census.gov/quickfacts/fact/table/austincitytexas/PST045222 the "Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2022 dollars), 2018-2022" for Austin, TX was $54,673. What does that mean? I assume that's pre-tax income? What about a Google employee that's getting $200k / year in restricted stock units (RSU's) that have yet to fully vest?
And are they getting that info from the IRS? When I did Ctrl + F for "income" in the
2020 Census Informational Bilingual Questionnaire nothing came up so it doesn't seem like that data is coming from the US Census.
asked
1 hour ago
neubert neubert
3,821 4 4 gold badges 27 27 silver badges 48 48 bronze badges
