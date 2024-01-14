One of the sorting criteria in Joel Greenblatt's Magic Formula is EBIT. However, EBIT is positively correlated with the market capitalization of companies, i.e., larger companies have a higher EBIT. Nonetheless, even though EBIT might be high for some large companies, their EBIT/capitalization ratio may be lower than for some smaller companies, and the latter would be more attractive to invest in. Therefore, is it fair to say that the magic formula is (at least partly) biased towards large companies?
Asked
Modified today
Viewed 2 times
New contributor
Add a comment |