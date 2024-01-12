The average monthly salary is around USD 2,425 and an average house is roughly USD 1,280,000. But people are still taking out mortgages and purchasing houses, and I've heard of people paying more than USD 2,500 per month with current mortgage interests being around 8%. Surely this is not normal? Moreover, the housing index has tripled since 2008 yet the salary index has remained the same. Am I missing something here? Why would people still buy a house and risk the chance of being unable to pay their mortgage? Surely at some point the price cannot increase any further than the average person's salary, and with current interest rates some people will miss their payments. Additionally, what is propping up these prices? They say its supply and demand, but the government stopped selling land this year due to the falling house prices and a lot of houses are unsold, so shouldn't the price drop accordingly?