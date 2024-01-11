Learn more about Stack Overflow the company, and our products

First Capital used to be a legitimate bank, but was taken over in 2015 and no longer exists. I expect the domain name has now been allowed to expire, and so has been grabbed by a scammer.

Is www.firstcapital.com a legit bank? Someone transferred money to an account they told me to set up with this company. Now I realize this may be some type of scam.

