Stack Exchange Network
Stack Exchange network consists of 183 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.
Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.
Sign up to join this community
Anybody can ask a question
The best answers are voted up and rise to the top
Asked
Viewed
7 times
Is www.firstcapital.com a legit bank? Someone transferred money to an account they told me to set up with this company. Now I realize this may be some type of scam.
Jim Strain
is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering.
Check out our Code of Conduct
.
First Capital used to be a legitimate bank, but was taken over in 2015 and no longer exists. I expect the domain name has now been allowed to expire, and so has been grabbed by a scammer.
answered 3 mins ago
Mike ScottMike Scott
22.9k22 gold badges6464 silver badges7676 bronze badges
You must log in to answer this question.
Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged
.
Your privacy
By clicking “Accept all cookies”, you agree Stack Exchange can store cookies on your device and disclose information in accordance with our Cookie Policy.