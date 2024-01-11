0

If I have no income for a year but incurred capital losses in a past year, do I have to file a return for each year following the capital loss (even if I have no income) in order to retain the capital loss carryover to use against capital gains in the future?

  • Is this a question about united states?
    – littleadv
    1 hour ago
  • Yes. It's a question about the United States.
    – sterid
    1 hour ago

In the US you'll need to file your tax return to establish your capital loss, and then to carry it forward either as NOL (for the $3000/year you can deduct from your ordinary income) or as carry-forward capital loss.

  • Not sure what NOL stands for, but what if there was no income? Is it still necessary to file a tax return without income in order to carry forward a capital loss?
    – sterid
    31 mins ago
  • NOL is "Net Operating Loss". When you have no income, but deductions - you end up with negative income, which you can also carry forward to the next year and deduct from the income then.
    – littleadv
    22 mins ago

