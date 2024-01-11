I'm trying to build an app that involves credit cards and I want to know if there's a way that I can get the merchant category code (MCC) of the store before I make a transaction using a credit card or before that transactions is fully processed. I'm trying to use the MCC to determine what other credits cards a person could potentially use, so it has to be before that transaction actually completes. Or alternatively, is there a way I can determine what store a person is making a transaction at before that transaction completes without using location? Thanks!