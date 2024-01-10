When searching for ethical investment funds, the usual model seems to be funds that exclude certain companies or sectors on environmental, social or governance reasons (ESG). I am, however, looking for funds that try to influence the companies they are invested in to act less evil (eg by voting accordingly in the shareholder meetings). Do these exist? If so, how do I find them? (eg, what are the right search terms, are there prominent comparison websites, etc)
2024-01-10
