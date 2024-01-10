0

Using GnuCash for a non-profit and am categorizing my donors as customers and entering their pledges as invoices.

Now they make big pledges and pay over some payment period, I would like to be able to run a report to see the amount paid so far by donor for appreciation etc.

The Reports > Business > Customer Summary shows the total amount invoiced (accounts receivable) I can't seem to find a way to only include the amount paid.

Looking around for a solution I scripted up the following using piecash

import csv
from collections import defaultdict
from datetime import datetime
from decimal import Decimal
from functools import partial

import piecash

book = piecash.open_book('business.gnucash', readonly=True)

ar = [account for account in book.accounts if account.type == 'RECEIVABLE'][0]

customers = defaultdict(partial(defaultdict, Decimal))

for split in ar.splits:
    if split.action in ['Invoice', 'Payment'] and split.transaction.post_date <= datetime.now().date():
        customers[split.transaction.description][split.action] += split.quantity

with open('customer-report.csv', 'w', newline=None) as f:
    writer = csv.writer(f)
    writer.writerow(['customer', 'invoiced', 'paid'])

    writer.writerows([customer, totals['Invoice'], totals['Payment'] * -1]
                     for customer, totals in customers.items())

While it might do the job, I am not happy relying on it because:

  1. I don't know how smart it is to rely on the transaction description being the customer name
  2. The project is recently unmaintained...
