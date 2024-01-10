Looking around for a solution I scripted up the following using piecash
import csv
from collections import defaultdict
from datetime import datetime
from decimal import Decimal
from functools import partial
import piecash
book = piecash.open_book('business.gnucash', readonly=True)
ar = [account for account in book.accounts if account.type == 'RECEIVABLE'][0]
customers = defaultdict(partial(defaultdict, Decimal))
for split in ar.splits:
if split.action in ['Invoice', 'Payment'] and split.transaction.post_date <= datetime.now().date():
customers[split.transaction.description][split.action] += split.quantity
with open('customer-report.csv', 'w', newline=None) as f:
writer = csv.writer(f)
writer.writerow(['customer', 'invoiced', 'paid'])
writer.writerows([customer, totals['Invoice'], totals['Payment'] * -1]
for customer, totals in customers.items())
While it might do the job, I am not happy relying on it because:
- I don't know how smart it is to rely on the transaction description being the customer name
- The project is recently unmaintained...