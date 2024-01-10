With every stock going ex-dividend, the stock price seem to drop by the amount of dividend per share.

Few observations:

The dividend seem to be earned at the cost of capital gain. The amount gained by dividend is offset by unrealised capital gain on the ex-dividend date.

Also this prevents long term capital gain tax benifits (50% discount here in Australia) and you end up paying full marginal tax (atleast in Australia).

I am ignoring special dividend that types are fully/partially tax exempt (franked dividends in Australia for example).

This means I would end up paying more tax if I get dividends (as opposed to capital gains).

I am sure I am wrong somewhere, can someone please explain how is dividend benefitial (at the cost of share/stock price)?