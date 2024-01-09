In order to receive a full UK State Pension you must accrue enough "Qualifying Years".

I (think that!) I understand how qualifying years work if you're just employed.

And I (think that!) I understand how qualifying years work if you're just self-employed. In particular, if you're below an earnings threshold, you're Class 2 NICs are not compulsory, so you are permitted to just not pay Class 2 NICs, but the consequence is that in that year you haven't qualified ... and thus might choose to make a Voluntary Class 2 NIC, in order to still qualify for that year.



This is documented here: https://www.gov.uk/new-state-pension/your-national-insurance-record-and-your-state-pension#qualifying-years-if-youre-working

What I'm not at all clear on (and can't find any commentary on, anywhere) is how these 2 cases interact if you're doing both?

The Tax Return form is very clear that you can choose not to pay the Class 2 NICs ... but I can't tell what that's doing to the qualifying year?

I can easily imagine either of the following interpretations:

You've paid "your dues" via PAYE Class 1 NICs, so you're all good ... you've already qualified.

You may have paid Class 1, but you didn't pay your Class 2, so you haven't paid your full NI dues ... you so don't qualify this year.

How does it work?

Bonus points for a reference to a .gov.uk source for the answer!