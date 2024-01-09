I live in the UK and am a higher rate taxpayer (40%). If I have a buy-to-let property, I understand I can claim mortgage interest relief at 20%. Effectively I can only use half the interest as an expense.

However, what if it is a 2-bedroom property and I use one room, renting out the other room? It is not my main residence and I am not using the Rent A Room Scheme. Am I able to continue claiming mortgage interest relief for the whole mortgage, or would it be limited to a mortgage up to 50% of the value of the property?