Here is my information, would someone tell me please if I'm applicable to a refund, and how much is it ?

here is my employment summary details:

Gross pay €85,950.76

Pay for Income Tax €85,950.76

Income Tax paid €22,330.29

Taxable benefits €2,377.05

Pay for USC €85,950.76

USC paid €3,671.34

LPT deducted €0.00

Employee PRSI paid €3,438.01

Employer PRSI paid €8,329.1