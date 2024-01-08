Learn more about Stack Overflow the company, and our products

Discuss the workings and policies of this site

Detailed answers to any questions you might have

Start here for a quick overview of the site

Stack Exchange network consists of 183 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow , the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.

The best answers are voted up and rise to the top

Anybody can answer

Anybody can ask a question

Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.

To subscribe to this RSS feed, copy and paste this URL into your RSS reader.

Highest score (default) Date modified (newest first) Date created (oldest first)

I understand given, let's say 5 stocks and their historic data, how to compute the efficient frontier of optimal assets. However, when I introduce Tobin separation the confusion starts. Given a constant required return, how do I compute the optimal portfolio when risk-free assets are introduced (e.g. RF=2%), that is the portfolio with lowest standard deviation? For example if I want an expected return of 20%, how do I compute the proportion I should invest in risk-free asset, and the proportion I should invest in my optimal portfolio? From what I understand the optimal portfolio is the tangent point from (0,RF) to the efficient frontier. But I don't understand how to compute the proportion of the optimal portfolio, and the proportion risk-free assets.

I'm having troubles understanding the following:

Connect and share knowledge within a single location that is structured and easy to search.

Your privacy

By clicking “Accept all cookies”, you agree Stack Exchange can store cookies on your device and disclose information in accordance with our Cookie Policy.

Accept all cookies Necessary cookies only