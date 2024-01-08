Hey so i got a possible customer and everything was going good he wanted to pay upfront but send by mail and then we do the work after we cash check. After he asks if we can do a favor that he will send a check with extra commission fee that he has yo pay to the ex owner of house he bought it from. I think he is trying to scam me because who sends a 2500 check and want you to deposit to someone who you dont even have nothing yo do with hes the one who would be doing that payment not me he wants me to just take my part out wich os 300 makes no sence. Please hive me an opinion ive never had anyone ask this