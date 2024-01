I'm looking at Renesas Electronics Crop stock and they have two tickers, both traded on the OTC exchange but one of them is noted as "common stock" (RNECF) and one is noted as an ADR (RNECY).

I just learned that an ADR is a certificate that represents shares of a foreign company but how is that different than the RNECF which is listed as common stock and why is there 2 different listings? Is it better to invest in the common stock or the ADR? Is there less or more risk involved with either one? I'm still learning about investing as a whole so if you think I'm missing or could benefit from understanding a more fundamental concept please let me know as well.