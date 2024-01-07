I bought 4 $500 Vanilla Visa Gift Cards from CVS Store #2149 in Alexandria, VA right before Christmas. I used my Citibank MasterCard to pay for the gift cards. They were for my employees as a holiday gift. The cards were located near the rear of the store in a remote and unsupervised location. By the time my employees tried to use the card, all of the funds had been drained of a total of $2,000. The funds were used at Apple Stores, Best Buy, etc. I contacted Vanilla..... it was a very frustrating process. I was on the phone to a call center in India for over an hour and a half. At the end of the call, they said I should hear back "WITHIN THREE MONTHS"!!!! They were very non-committal and just described it as a potential "unauthorized use" of the card.

I contacted CVS and they had absolutely no interest in addressing the issue.... just referred me to Vanilla. I feel that CVS has primary responsibility because they sold me a product that had obviously been compromised. With all of the lawsuits and complaints over this issue, they certainly knew that placing the cards in an unsupervised location at the back of the store was inviting criminal activity.

Can I successfully dispute the CVS charge on my personal credit card that I used to purchase these 4 gift cards? 0 comments