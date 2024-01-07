My partner and I are looking into buying a house versus renting in our city (USA), and we would like make sure we've accounted for all the relevant variables and that our assumptions are reasonable. Our results seem to be inconsistent with the general idea that you can recoup the cost of buying a house in a few years (e.g. this bank rate article)

For buying a house we assumed the following:

Price of house is about $310000 (common for our area) with an interest rate on the mortgage on 7.12% Down payment of $70000 (for ease of calculation) and interest payments calculated from the amortization function found here City and State propery taxes (higher than average) Annual home value appreciation of 3% Closing costs 5.8% of house cost Cost of selling the home 10.5% of sale price (we're likely to have to move again in about 5 years) Homeowners insurance of $125/mo 1% of the house cost saved for maintence per year

For renting, we assumed we could invest the downpayment money instead and so we have:

Rent is $2200 per month, with a 5% increase in rent prices per year (worst case). 3% annual growth in $70,000 in savings (just for ease of calculation) $100/year in renters insurance

I essentialy just added up all costs and benfits over time for buying versus renting and generated the plot below. I plotted this upto 15 years out just see how the function develops, but it seems we would still lose quite a bit money from buying though not as much as renting.

figure for cost of buying versus renting