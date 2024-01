I am an Indian citizen and used to live in USA. I had opened both regular bank/brokerage account and IRA (retirement brokerage) account too.

Now, I live in India and a 'Resident & Ordinary Resident' for tax purposes. How much % tax should I pay to US/India for income generated in US for:

interest income

dividend

capital gains

Taxes are currently not withheld by US bank/brokers on my interest income/dividend/capital gains.

Thanks for your time!