I've got a question. As we know that index funds puts money on all the stocks of a particular index(say Dow index) - on all 30 stocks present in the Dow index. My question is if I have enough capital then I could simply buy all those 30 stocks of Dow on my own . Why should I pay commission fees to the index fund managers since they do nothing other than putting money on all the stocks of the index which I can do it on my own? What's the flaw in my reasoning???

My second question is regarding how index fund managers buy stocks of the index.Do they give equal weightage to all the stocks of the index or do they give certain superior weightage to certain stocks than others and buy more of it's volume than others??