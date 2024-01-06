Stack Exchange Network
Stack Exchange network consists of 183 Q&A communities including
Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.
Visit Stack Exchange
Log in
Sign up
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.
Sign up to join this community
Anybody can ask a question
The best answers are voted up and rise to the top
Asked
today
Viewed
6 times
Are in-the-money options expiring on the current day guaranteed to be exercised in the event of a level 3 trading halt? Are there any circumstances, within or outside trading halts when options may not be exercised and be allowed to lapse even if they are in-the-money?
er0
is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering.
Check out our
Code of Conduct
.
You must
log in to answer this question.
Your privacy
By clicking “Accept all cookies”, you agree Stack Exchange can store cookies on your device and disclose information in accordance with our
Cookie Policy.
Accept all cookies
Necessary cookies only
Customize settings