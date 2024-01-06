0

Are in-the-money options expiring on the current day guaranteed to be exercised in the event of a level 3 trading halt? Are there any circumstances, within or outside trading halts when options may not be exercised and be allowed to lapse even if they are in-the-money?

Improve this question
New contributor
er0 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

You must log in to answer this question.

Browse other questions tagged .