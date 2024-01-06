I am trying to understand finances regarding funds and yearly calculation of net inventory value (NIV).

Say I've deposited $50,000 into a fund. Next year I get an annual report that says: the net inventory value has dropped to 0.5 per share (due to valuation of assets, j-curve, etc) for the previous year, 2023.

So now the value of my shares of this fund are $25,000 while I paid $50,000 for them. This is the part I understand.

What I fail to understand: Starting 2024 I add another $10,000 to this fund. Total sum paid: $60,000

But what is my current value of my shares? The NIV for 2024 has not been calculated yet, but the additional $10,000 also have probably not been invested into something and theoretically should be at a NIV of 1.0?

Do I calculate my NIV of my shares by $50,000 * 0.5 + $10,000 * 1.0 or do I now assume that the new shares do also drop in 'value' until I get the next annual report (which would be ( $50,000 * 0.5 + $10,000 * 0.5 )?

Edit for clarification: This is not an exchange traded fund that gets it's share price from the exchange. One share has a fixed initial price, whose price does not change (but the value might)