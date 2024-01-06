I have opened a girokonto with ING-DiBa when I was living in Germany. I have left Germany but I am still using the girokonto.

Some time in 2023, they asked me to enter a German mobile phone number for receiving one-time passwords, but I don't have a German phone number, so I just have skipped it.

Now when I try to log in from my PC it mandates me to enter a German phone number and does not allow me to skip that step. Is there any way to get around this? I can send transfers etc using the ING-DiBa mobile app, but sometimes working with the PC version internet banking is more convenient. Apparently, I do not want to create a new phone number (which is not easy while not living in Germany).