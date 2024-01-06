I have a debt of $1000 and have the option of paying it upfront or pay in 12 equal interest-free instalments.

Can someone calculate the Future Value difference between the 2, assuming banks are giving me interest rate at 3.0% APY?

It definitely makes more sense to pay in instalments since it's interest-free, but I want to know how much difference there is at the end of 12 months. Is it just the added interest component of $13+ or is it more appropriate that I need to double that since there's inflation?

Not sure why I keep thinking that the appropriate amount should be double that.

cashflow calculation