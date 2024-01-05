I sold an option, and it was exercised, leading me to be short a stock going into ex-dividend. The brokerage charged me for the value of the dividend that was paid by the company, which happened to be more than the money I had in my account, leading me to owe money to the brokerage. What tax category does this dividend charge go into? Is there any way to be able to use this charge from the dividend to cancel out capital gains (or other income) in the future? '
