If I just spend 10,000$ to buy an S&P 500 ETF today, according to the media I'm getting compounding returns if I just leave it there for a long time (20 years for example).

But the 10,000$ I'm spending gives me a corresponding unit amount of the ETF. Let's say 10,000$ gives me 700 units of this ETF. Then let's say for the next two decades, every year the S&P 500 increases by 10%.

So 10%*20 = 200%. After 20 years, my 700 units of ETF have risen in price by 200%. But this is not compounding.

In a savings account with 10% interest per year, 1000 in year one becomes 1100 at the end of year one, and in year two it is 10%*1100. This is compounding interest.

The ETF just rises or falls in price per unit. There is no compounding here. So why does the media and the internet lie about stock market compounding?