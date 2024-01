Say I have $100,000 in a Roth IRA, composed of $60,000 in contributions and $40,000 in interest/earnings. If I roll over that full amount into a second Roth IRA, then wait five years, would I be allowed to withdraw $100,000 from that second IRA, penalty free, even before age 59.5?

If so, is this a reasonable way to access retirement funds early?