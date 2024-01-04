While it is possible that a 1099 can be generated early, most 1099's and similar tax forms will be received late in the month of January.

As such, I was expecting her 1099 to show up today. It has not. Will the Social Security Administration be mailing out a 1099 to her? to me? If not, what should I do?

It is possible that an organization will generate a 1099 in electronic form prior to mailing out paper copies. It is also possible that no paper copy will be mailed. If they do mail it, it will be sent to wherever the address on record is.

Late in the year I get a reminder from my employer or financial company that if I have requested paper copies they will be sent to the address they have associated with my account, and I am responsible for keeping that address updated.

I am the executor of her estate. However, I have not officially notified the Social Security administration of that.

That might mean the forms might go to an old address. It is also possible that the US post office can't deliver to that old address.

I assume from your statement that you have notified them of her death, but haven't notified them of your role as executor.