My mother died in June of 2023. She was collecting Social Security at the time. I am the executor of her estate. However, I have not officially notified the Social Security administration of that.

Her estate needs to file an income tax return and I am planning on doing that. As such, I was expecting her 1099 to show up today. It has not. Will the Social Security Administration be mailing out a 1099 to her? to me? If not, what should I do?