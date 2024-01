I have been looking all over to find an answer and everything I am looking at looks way over complicated.

I live in Maryland USA

I want to invest $1000 a month into a stock that pays dividends quarterly.

Lets say the stock price fluctuates between $40 and $60 dollar a share.

The Dividend payout price is 50 cents per share quarterly

I will purchase on the 1st of every month no matter the price.

ie.

January - $1000 at $40 a share giving me 25 shares

February - $1000 at $45 a share giving me 22 shares $10 left over

March - $1010 at $50 a share giving me 20 shares $10 left over

$23.50 on 47 shares from March 1st Dividend

April - $1033.50 at $50 a share giving me 20 shares $33.50 left over

May - $1033.50 at $45 a share giving me 22 shares $43.50 left over

June - $1043.50 at $40 a share giving me 26 shares $3.50 left over

$54.50 on 109 shares from June 1st Dividend

July - $1058 at $45 a share giving me 23 shares $23 left over

August - $1023 at $50 a share giving me 20 shares $23 left over

September - $1023 at $60 a share giving me 17 shares $3 left over

$89 on 178 shares from September 1st Dividend

October - $1092 at $55 a share giving me 19 shares $47 left over

November - $1047 at $55 a share giving me 19 shares $2 left over

December - $1002 at $50 a share giving me 20 shares $2 left over

$115.5 on 231 shares from December 1st Dividend



Total Invested - 12282.50

At the end of December I should have $12552

Dividend Payout time

March 1st - 50 cents a share currents shares 47 adding $23.5

June 1st - 50 cents a share currents shares 109 adding $54.5

September 1st - $1000 at $40 a share giving me 178 adding $89

December 1st - $1000 at $40 a share giving me 231 adding $115.50

On January 1st of the following year I want to withdrawal $1000

How much of that $1000 would I have to pay taxes on?