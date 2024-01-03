These ETFs are listed on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) with a "US domicile" (https://www.ssga.com/sg/en/individual/etfs/fund-finder):

SPDR® Dow Jones® Industrial Average ETF Trust (D07) SPDR® Gold Shares (O87) SPDR® S&P 500® ETF Trust (S27)

If these are held by a non-resident non-citizen of the US in a Singapore-based brokerage account (e.g. brokerage offered by one of the big Singapore banks) or held in a Supplementary Retirement Scheme (SRS) brokerage account, upon the account holder's death would these be considered "U.S.-situated assets" such that amounts above USD60k be subject to Estate Tax (https://www.irs.gov/individuals/international-taxpayers/some-nonresidents-with-us-assets-must-file-estate-tax-returns)?