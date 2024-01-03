I have two jobs offers and I am struggling to assess which one is more advantageous financially.

Offer (1):

City: NYC;

Salary: 170k salary base + 30k management bonus;

Housing benefit: If I buy a place within one year of my start date, the company will loan me without interests 50% of my mortgage up to 425k to help me pay my monthly mortgage payments for the bank. Down payment is still my full responsibility. The mortgage loan can only be done by a selection of two banks that partnered up with the company. If I sell or leave the company within four years, I have to pay principal reduction + interests paid by the company; if I sell or leave after four years, I have to pay only principal reduction paid by the company. Furthermore, the remaining of monthly mortgage is take out of my paycheck.

Example: If I buy a property by $750,000. I need to give at least a 10% down-payment of 75,000. Then, I have to loan $675,000 from a bank. With an interest rate of 7%, my monthly mortgage payment is $4990,00. The company will loan me $375,000, consequently, they will pay 55% of my monthly mortgage payment (0.55 = 375,000/675,000), in other words, my mortgage payment will be $2235,00 (= 4990*0.45). After 5 years, the principal reduction is $43,146.62 and interests paid are $251,249.74. If I leave, I will have to pay the company $21,573.31 (50% of principal reduction) but not $125,624.87 (50% of interest paid).

Offer (2):

City: Los Angeles

Salary: 185k

Housing Benefit: I do not have a deadline to buy a place. The company will loan me 150k split over 10 years, in other words, $15,000 a year or $1250,00 per month. Down payment is still my full responsibility. The mortgage loan can be done in my preferred bank. After 10 years, the loan is forgiven. The countdown of 10 years only starts once I close on a property. If I leave before 10 years, the proportion of time I stayed is forgiven.

Example: If I buy a property by $750,000. I need to give at least a 10% down-payment of 75,000. Then, I have to loan $675,000 from a bank. With an interest rate of 7%, my monthly mortgage payment is $4990,00, consequently, my mortgage payment will be $3740,00 (= 4990 - 1250). After 5 years, the principal reduction is $43,146.62 and interests paid are $251,249.74. If I leave, I do not have to pay anything, and I would have saved $75,000.

Offer (1) seems better than offer (2) to me, but several colleagues are a bit worried that I would have to pay the company back when I sell or leave the company. I have read ton of articles saying that NYC and LA are comparable in cost of living, except for housing. If I live in LA, I would rather live close to work; In NYC, I could not afford live close to work. Both jobs would require me to be in the office 2-3 times a week. Also, I do have preferences regarding where I want to live, but I would like to make a thought exercise that makes this decision based only on the financial aspect.

Any thoughts?