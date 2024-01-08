Can I take contributions out of a traditional or roth 401(k) before 59 1/2 without penalty?
I'm basically looking for this table and cannot find it anywhere, please let me know if any of the below is incorrect:
|---------
|Traditional 401k
|Roth 401K
|Traditional IRA
|Roth IRA
|Withdrawing Contributions before 59.5 yrs:
|No, penalty applies
|No, penalty applies. Contribution and earnings are lumped together here.
|No, penalty applies
|Yes no penalty. Must wait 5 yrs if conversion.
|Withdrawing Earnings before 59.5 yrs:
|No, penalty applies
|No, penalty applies
|No, penalty applies
|No, penalty applies
|Withdrawing Contributions after 59.5 yrs:
|Yes no penalty, taxes apply
|Yes no penalty
|Yes no penalty, taxes apply
|Yes no penalty
|Withdrawing Earnings after 59.5 yrs:
|Yes no penalty, taxes apply
|Yes no penalty
|Yes no penalty, taxes apply
|Yes no penalty if account has been open for 5+ years
|Income Limits (2024)
|None
|None
|None
|$161,000