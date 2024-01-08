No, you cannot take contributions out of traditional 401(k) or IRA accounts without penalty. Since it's a pre-tax account, allowing you doing that would let you shift taxes from years of high income to years of low income. The tax deferral is only allowed without penalty if used in retirement (or, more specifically, after the age of 59 1/2).

The reason you can take out contributions without penalty from after tax and Roth accounts is that you've already paid taxes on the money when you earned it and nothing was deferred.

There are specific uses for which you can take distributions without penalty (taxes apply), for example first home purchase. The IRS actually has a nice table here.