Can i take contributions out of traditional 401k before 59 1/2 without penalty?

I'm hoping the answer is "Yes no penalty, taxes apply".

I'm basically looking for this table and can not find it anywhere, please fill in the ?s:

--------- Traditional 401k Roth 401K Traditional IRA Roth IRA
Withdrawing Contributions before 59.5 yrs: ? Yes no penalty ? Yes no penalty
Withdrawing Earnings before 59.5 yrs: No, penalty applies No, penalty applies No, penalty applies No, penalty applies
Withdrawing Contributions after 59.5 yrs: Yes no penalty, taxes apply Yes no penalty Yes no penalty, taxes apply Yes no penalty
Withdrawing Earnings after 59.5 yrs: Yes no penalty, taxes apply Yes no penalty Yes no penalty, taxes apply Yes no penalty
