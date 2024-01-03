Stack Exchange Network
Asked
Viewed
3 times
Can i take contributions out of traditional 401k before 59 1/2 without penalty?
I'm hoping the answer is "Yes no penalty, taxes apply".
I'm basically looking for this table and can not find it anywhere, please fill in the ?s:
|---------
|Traditional 401k
|Roth 401K
|Traditional IRA
|Roth IRA
|Withdrawing Contributions before 59.5 yrs:
|?
|Yes no penalty
|?
|Yes no penalty
|Withdrawing Earnings before 59.5 yrs:
|No, penalty applies
|No, penalty applies
|No, penalty applies
|No, penalty applies
|Withdrawing Contributions after 59.5 yrs:
|Yes no penalty, taxes apply
|Yes no penalty
|Yes no penalty, taxes apply
|Yes no penalty
|Withdrawing Earnings after 59.5 yrs:
|Yes no penalty, taxes apply
|Yes no penalty
|Yes no penalty, taxes apply
|Yes no penalty
Katsu
