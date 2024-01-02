Its solidly in the money, MBI $8 puts, but it appears as worthless in my app. I am considering exercising it, but I also investigated selling the option when it pops up with this in the confirmation box:

"You’re selling your right to sell 100 shares of MBI and $800.00 for $0.00 by January 19. You’re also paying regulatory fees of $0.03 per contract."

What does the $800 for $0 mean exactly?

should I exercise this option? I have several contracts, and as it stands are about $200 per in profit.

I jumped on it as a lark when I saw the stock price jump by 1300% in the span of a hour, the puts were .05, so I figured wth, bought em, the rally looked a lil sus, and promptly forgot about them.