I have a question here:

Net Income 10,000 Dividends 2,000 Depreciation 2,000 Interest Expense 1,000 Taxes 2,000 Increase in Receivables 1,000

What would my Cash Flow from Operating Activities be?

I'm specifically confused as how to handle the "Taxes" part. Some people say it's Operating Cash flow, but another website says nope, so I'm not sure how to handle this: https://wealthfactory.com/articles/how-to-calculate-taxes-in-operating-cash-flow-what-you-need-to-know/amp/

Furthermore, I know that it needs to be factored in if it's a Deferred Tax Credit/Liability (the logic of which I understand), but if the term right here is just "Taxes".... then what do I do?