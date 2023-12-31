Suppose individual A want to make an investment in a non-liquid investment vehicle, but they would like to limit their downside if the venture turns out poorly.

Suppose another individual B would like to partake in the upside of the investment, but does not want to commit funds into a non-liquid investment for a long time.

Is it possible to set up a legally enforceable contract between the individuals so that A offers a percentage of the upside to B in exchange for B compensating A in the event of a loss?

Please redirect if this question should be posted on law.stackexchange instead. I am unsure about which place is more appropriate, so I posted here arbitrarily.