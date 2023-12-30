I have a rental property that I have kept for the past 15 years, when I moved out of it the market had crashed and it was not a good time to sell. I put it on the market in August as it is in another state and needed some work.

Currently when renting- no cash flow: pays for itself even wash Has rented for the past 15 years.

Last 6 months has been empty due to repairs needed etc. Placed on market - one offer in 5 months only after repairs had been done. Currently have an offer 10k less than asking price. 6k in concessions but can be added into the loan. Townhouse does not qualify for traditional FHA loan only cash or conventional loan. 200K in equity currently. Owe 80K. Capital gains tax approx 30K, I am not an investor so no 1031 plan for me. Would it be best to sell in this current market- take the offer? Or re rent it for a couple years now that repairs have been completed and try again at a later time.

If sell- can I avoid capital gains or decrease them some how?