My husband and brother bought a house together. They are both on the mortgage but we are all 3 on the deed. My brother has up and left a year ago and said if we let him move out he doesn’t want anything out of the house. He hasn’t paid the mortgage since he moved out in feb. Now that we are selling the house and getting equity he wants a percentage. Can we not sue him for up and leaving us with the mortgage and the trouble he has caused? Plus We have dumped so much money in the house remodeling since he left. He hasn’t done anything. I personally don’t think he deserves anything since he left us and broke the original agreement. How can we go about this? Do we have to give him some of the equity or can we sue him for the equity since we’ve remodeled the house and have been the only ones paying on it for a year?