As a rental property operator I know how to file forms 1099-NEC or 1099-MISC for payments to plumbers, heating companies and vendors. These folks all provide a W-9 on request.

How about for a payment to a tenant where there is no trust relation?

Is there third party forwarding service or some other way the tenant and operator can file, such that the operator never learns the tenant's SSN?

If the tenant won't provide an SSN, the only obvious option under IRS rules is backup withholding which is a pain all around.

Reference: https://www.irs.gov/filing/e-file-forms-1099-with-iris