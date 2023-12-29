Multiple credit cards have new user promo offers ($100 off first payment or similar).

I wish to take full advantage of these offers, and open about 4 new credit cards within the next year.

However, I don't have enough credit history. I just opened my first credit card last month. I do have self-control, i.e. having too many credit cards won't mean unnecessary expenses, and I have enough income to sustain current expenses and more.

But I've heard that having too many credit lines is not good for credit score. I have minimum 2 years till I will need to use my credit score for anything. How do I make sure my credit score doesn't get affected?