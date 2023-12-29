I have tried several Google and Stack Exchange searches, and I tried looking through the IRS website, but I haven't found anything that answers my specific question.

I may have made a mistake. Last year, I bought I-bonds from the TreasuryDirect website. This year, their interest rate went down so I chose to sell. I wanted to wait as long as possible to initiate the sale while still causing the tax liability to fall in 2023. I initiated the sale on the TreasuryDirect website a few hours ago, but the status is "Pending Redemption (01-03-2024)". Does this mean I waited too long and the tax liability will fall in 2024 instead? If so, is there any way to fix my mistake and bring the liability back into my 2023 taxes, or am I stuck?

For the benefit of anyone reading this question in the future, today's date is Friday, December 29, 2023. It is the last business day of the year.