I know there is dozen materials out there on the internet, but I can't wrap my head around equity. From the accounting equation I know that assets = liabilities + equity.

assets are the things the company owns

are the things the company owns liabilities are the things that company needs to give back at some point

But what is equity? For example, if we consider stocks. The company emits stocks at some price (let's say 100$ per share). So the company gets cash (which is an asset), but what do these stocks balance with in the equation (they are not liabilities, or are they?)?

Also, what is the point of trading these stocks on the secondary market for the price that is higher than 100$? I know that there is supply and demand, but why people even want to purchase these stocks (let's consider a retail investor that buys a few stocks so he/she never has an intention to sit on the company's board of directors)?